Robert A. Kumin, 72, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Kan., and was a resident of Lenexa, Kan.
Born Aug. 29, 1948, in Cleveland to Saul and Evelyn Kumin, Robert graduated from Shaker Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He was a member of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). Robert was an attorney – the only Kansas creditor’s rights attorney appointed to the Kansas Bankruptcy Bench Bar.
A member of Congregation Ohev Shalom in Prairie Village, Kan., Robert was also involved in the American Bar Association, the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Johnson County Bar Association, the Kansas City Bankruptcy Association and the Missouri Bankers Association. He was also the former president of his synagogue.
Robert loved reading, gardening and tutoring adults studying to get their GED. He was an intelligent, witty and funny man.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole (nee Conant); sons, Bradley (Tracy) of Houston and Jeffrey (Meg) of Lenexa; grandchildren, Elijah, Tyler, Jonna, Sydney and Kylie; and brothers, Harvey (Nancy) Kumin of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Beachwood, and Dr. Gerald (June) Kumin of Naples, Fla. He was predeceased by his parents, Saul and Evelyn.
Services were held Oct. 15.
Donations in memory of Robert can be made to a charity of your choice.