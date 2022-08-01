Kurland, Renee

Renee Muriel Kurland passed away on July 31. She was 93 years old.
Renee is survived by her two daughters, Daryl Levin (Gregg) and Laura Friedman (Larry); five grandchildren, Nate Levin (Sari), Andrew Levin, Grace Levin, Phillip Friedman (Jess) and Jacqueline Friedman; and great-grandchildren AJ Levin and Harrison Friedman. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Alex Kurland, her sister Maureen Mart and her parents, Nate and Lillian Gaylin.
Renee was a people person who made everyone she met feel special. She was happiest when surrounded by her large extended family that spent many holidays and occasions of all kinds together.
She loved fashion and there wasn’t a pump or handbag she didn’t like. Renee was an avid tennis player in earlier years. She had a talent for sculpture and art.
Her close and long-time friendships were a testament to her outgoing and caring personality. Renee attended Miami University and later became executive assistant to Rabbi Hillel Silver.
Renee and Al shared a remarkable bond. They had a beautiful life together. They are both sorely missed, and we’ll love them forever.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. August 2 at the Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Roads).
Family will receive friends at the Friedman residence 28051 Cambridge Lane in Pepper Pike 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 (Masks are preferred).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Memory Care Unit, 27100 Cedar Road Beachwood, OH. 44122.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Wednesday, August 3 by going to YouTube under search enter Renee Kurland Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.