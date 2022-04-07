Kurlander, Elsie

Elsie Kurlander (nee Gold) beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Barbara (Jeffrey) Schneider and the late Richard (Fran) Kurlander; devoted grandmother of Brian (Donna) Kurlander, Laura (T.J.) Hild, Eric Schneider and Scott Schneider; great grandmother of Alexa, Will, Reagan and Ilse; dear sister of the late Irving Gold and Bernard Gold.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. April 11 at the Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. at the residence 1866 Aldersgate Drive in Lyndhurst (Vaccinations required).
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter or the Fairmount Temple Anshe Chesed Sisterhood.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.