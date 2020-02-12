Inge Kurtz (nee Schubach), age 84, was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Germany and passed away Feb. 11, 2020, in Cleveland.
Inge Kurtz was an animal lover, especially cats, and supported various pet rescue operations throughout the years. She was also an avid Cleveland sports fan, able to swap sports stories and stats with anyone who ventured to ask.
Inge led a life of selfless giving and volunteered countless hours to worthy organizations her whole life. She would often visit the Veteran’s Hospital with her granddaughter bringing cookies and coffee for the patients.
She always put others welfare before her own. She was a humanitarian always working to make someone else’s life better. If someone needed help Inge was right there.
Devoted mother of Michael (Christina Roe) Kurtz, Jonathan Kurtz and Lisa (Richard) Hinegardner of Texas; loving grandmother of Zoe Kurtz, Sydney and Shelby Hinegardner; dear sister of Robert (Alice) Schubach; cherished aunt of Laura Jaffe and Bernard Schubach.
Funeral services will be held at noon Feb. 16 Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Interment is at Zion Memorial Park (Congregation Shaarey Tikvah section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial until 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, and from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the residence of Michael Kurtz, 1236 Avondale Road in South Euclid.
Contributions are suggested to The Cleveland Animal Protective League (clevelandapl.org) or charity of choice.
To view this service at noon Feb. 16, navigate to bitly.com/smallchapel.