Wilma Ellen Kurzner (nee Goldberg), 89, of Cleveland, passed away Feb. 11, 2021.
Born May 2, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Dr. Rudolph Goldberg and Ann Levin Goldberg, Wilma graduated from Midwood High School, and attended Syracuse University and New York University.
Working as a sportswear buyer in New York, she was a member of Park Avenue Synagogue. She loved tennis, art and fashion. Wilma maintained a stylish demeanor throughout her years in Cleveland and expected the same from her family and friends. “What, no lipstick?” was a common refrain during visits.
Wilma is survived by her children, Lisa Kurzner Bloomenkranz of Cleveland Heights and Laurence Kurzner of Westport, Conn.; grandchildren, Martin Bloomenkranz, Miles Bloomenkranz, Max Kurzner and Dana Kurzner; and siblings, Paul Goldberg of East Orange, N.J., and Susan Rafkin of Las Vegas.
Burial was at Wellwood Cemetery in New York. Due to COVID-19, we will arrange a memorial celebration of life next summer. She was predeceased by her parents, and husband of 18 years, Dr. Martin Kurzner.
Donations in memory of Wilma can be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Road, Cleveland, OH 44110 (216-738-2265).