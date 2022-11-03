Dr. Stephen A. Kushnick, 85, of Beachwood, passed away Nov. 1, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Kushnick (nee Finkelpearl); devoted father of Gordon (Kala) Kushnick of Seattle, Andrea (Stuart) Rubin of Orange and Laura (Branden) Wiegand of Shaker Heights; loving grandfather of Odin and Claire Kushnick, Ari and Dina Rubin, and Silas and Luna Wiegand. Dear son of the late Estelle and William Kushnick. Loving brother of the late Michael Kushnick (Roger Stechschulte).
Funeral services for Stephen will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park (Temple Emanu El Section), 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends following burial until 3 p.m. Nov. 7 and from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Rubin residence, 3937 West Ash Lane in Orange.
Contributions in memory of Stephen are suggested to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes (shakerlakes.org/annualfund) where Steve volunteered weekly.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kushnick family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.