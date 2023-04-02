Rachel Kushnir, beloved wife of the late Shaul, passed away March 28, 2023.
Devoted mother of Dr. Ori (Dr. Yael) Kushnir, Baruch (Leah) Kushnir and Israel (Debbie) Kushnir. Cherished grandmother of Rona (Andy) Salomon, Ben (Abby) Kushnir, Karin Kushnir (dec.), Yoni (Aluma) Kushnir, Rami Kushnir, Daniella (Erez) Greenbaum, Dalia (Martin) Wallinter, Hadass (Ido) Mevorach, Danny Kushnir, Andy (Jo) Kushnir and Ally (Andrew) Wittler. Great grandmother of 13.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. April 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends at the residence of Drs. Ori and Yael Kushnir, 24904 Wimbledon Road in Beachwood, from 5 to 7 p.m. April 6 and 7.
Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.