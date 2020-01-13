Dr. Jerry Kustin, dearly beloved husband of Gayle (nee Horwitz); devoted father of Ira Kustin and Melissa (David) Tonisson; cherished grandfather of Aaron Kustin-Salee, Isabelle Kustin-Salee and Leili Tonisson; dear brother of Ted Kustin (Sondra).
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange. Interment is at Emanuel Memorial Park Cemetery (Hillcrest).
Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Temple Emanu El, and from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at 26300 Village Lane in Beachwood in Atrium 2 (Social Room). Forest City Masonic Lodge service will be at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 15.
Contributions are suggested to InMotion, 4829 Galaxy Parkway, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128.