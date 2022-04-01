Lawrence (Larry) H. Kutin, 87, of New Jersey, passed away surrounded by family.
Beloved husband of 61 years of Myrna Kutin (nee Schwartz); loving father of Ed (Neshama) Kutin, Gena (Ethan) Cohen, Holly (Howard) Sragow and Ilene (Jared) Ferguson. Devoted grandfather of Emily (Avi) Schwartz, Mitchell, Naomi and Ari Kutin, Russell, Mara and Allison Cohen, Aliza, Yochanan and Tamara Sragow, and Jacob and Taylor Ferguson. Doting great-grandfather of Liam Schwartz. Dear brother of the late Neil (Marilyn) Kutin. Uncle and great-uncle to many.
Private services and burial will be held.
Cleveland shiva will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. April 5, and 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. April 6 and April 7 at Cohen residence at 22425 Canterbury Lane in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Gena and Ethan Cohen Young Family Fund at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or the Alzheimer’s Association.