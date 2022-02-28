Florence Kutnick, devoted wife of Nathan (deceased), loving mother of Richard (Melanie) and Bruce (Pamela), cherished grandmother of Ryan (Kate), Adam, Drew and Brynne, and adored great-grandmother of Rory and Sydney, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2022.
Florence enjoyed a very long and active life. Born in Cleveland on Oct. 13, 1922, her family moved to Rittman, where her father owned a men’s dry goods store. They eventually settled in Kenmore where she graduated high school.
After attending the University of Akron for a few years, Florence was fortunate enough to land a job with the U.S. State Department shortly after World War II. While stateside she worked in both San Antonio, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The highlight of her career was being chosen to work as a secretary/stenographer at the Nuremberg War Trials, where she experienced history being made.
After she returned back to the United States she met and married Nathan in 1951 and a few years later they started their family, living in Cleveland, Wickliffe and University Heights. After being a stay-at-home mom until her children became teenagers, she was fortunate enough to land a great job as an executive secretary at the Chessie Railroad, located on the upper floors of the Terminal Tower in downtown Cleveland.
Florence had a radiant personality that touched all those who met her. Many people had an immediate attraction to her because of her warmth and friendliness to everyone.
Florence was pre-deceased by her mother Malvina (nee Herzog); father, William Peist; stepfather, Israel Sass; brother, Milton Sass; and sisters Beatrice Berger and Lillian Neiman. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Maurice Neiman, and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks all of those dedicated folks at Beachwood Commons and the Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care.
Funeral services for Florence will be held at 11 a.m. March 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view this service online, navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1646009917169541. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. 44139. The family will receive friends following burial until 5 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. March 1, and from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. March 2 at the residence of Richard and Melanie Kutnick, 427 Dunbar Lane in Highland Heights. The family requests that those visiting the family be vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Florence are suggested to Temple Israel-Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 (tintcleveland.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.