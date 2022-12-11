Lois Claire Kuvin (nee Nagelbush), born Feb. 4, 1939, passed away Dec. 10, 2022.
Devoted mother of Brad (Brenda), Randy (Gina) and Stacey Elliot (Wayne); cherished grandmother of Katie, Lindsey (Eric), Alex, Ryan, Jonah and Brett; loving great-grandmother of Henry; dear sister of Joyce (deceased) (Don Greenberg); dearest daughter of the late Eleanor and Sidney Nagelbush.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Dec. 12, navigate to bit.ly/3FkTxJz. Interment will be at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Lyndhurst Community Center, 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to The Gathering Place.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.