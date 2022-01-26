Donald Kwait, 93, of Northbrook, Ill., passed away Jan. 22, 2022.
A resident of Cleveland for 92 years, Donald was born Aug. 28, 1928, and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. Following a stint in the U.S. Navy, he studied at Ohio University and Case Western Reserve University, earning a degree in dentistry.
A dentist by profession, Donald also belonged to Rotary International, and served as district governor, aid to rotary president and on the board of trustees. He attended services at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
With a passion for volunteering, Donald once received the Volunteer of the Year award from Cleveland Clinic.
Donald is survived by his wife of 72 years, Beatrice Kwait (nee Madow); children, Cory Kwait, Lisa Kohn (nee Kwait) and Brian Kwait; grandchildren, Adam Block, Samantha Kramer (nee Block), Haley Zollo (nee Kwait), Jared Kwait, Jason Kwait, Taylor Kwait, Danielle Kwait, Benjamin Kohn and Jackson Kohn; and great-grandchildren, Talia Block, Judah Block, Shira Block, Lily Kramer, Noah Kramer, Grey Kwait and Bryn Zollo. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Lillian Kwait (nee Lash); brother, Robert Kwait; and daughter, Kim Kwait.
Funeral services were held Jan. 23 at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, Ill.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Rotary International.