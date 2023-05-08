Geraldine Kwait (nee Lash), age 91, of Cleveland, was born April 9, 1932 and passed away, May 5, 2023.
Geraldine spent many years as a volunteer at Montefiore in Beachwood, and later was hired to continue her good work there. She was beloved by her family and friends alike. Geraldine was much admired for her skills in mahjong, always ready to play the game.
Devoted mother of Joanne (Michael) Guerra of South Euclid, and Ellen Kwait (Harvey Blank) of Gaithersburg, Md.; dear sister-in-law of the late Bess Kwait; cherished grandmother of Stephanie Guerra, Jennifer Guerra, Leah Kwait-Blank, Jack Kwait-Blank and Alicia Kwait-Blank, and great-grandmother of Desmond and Shira; loving aunt and great-aunt.
Funeral services for Geraldine will be held at 11 a.m. May 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. May 10, please navigate to the services section on Geraldine’s webpage at bkbmc.com and click on “join livestream.”
Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery (Temple Israel Ner Tamid section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 8 p.m. May 10 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid, 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights.
Contributions in Geraldine’s memory are suggested to Temple Israel Ner Tamid, Playhouse Square Foundation or the World Wildlife Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Kwait family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.