Ruth Kyman (nee Glick), 87, of San Diego, passed away on July 10, 2021, after a five-year battle with congestive heart failure.
Ruth was born on Aug. 28, 1933, to Zelta (nee Schulist) and Milton Glick in Cleveland. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in spring 1950, she went on to study as an English major at the University of Michigan.
Upon graduation, Ruth went on to earn two master’s degrees: Case Western Reserve University, a master’s degree in English, and The Cleveland Institute of Art, a master’s degree in art, while kicking off a 25-year career in special education teaching at Andrew School for Girls in Willoughby.
Initially, Ruth met her husband Richard Kyman (“Dick”) her sophomore year of high school. The meet-cute story goes: it was the summer of 1948 and while Ruth was standing on the corner with friends, Dick walked by with his new camera. Ruth was so nervous as he showed it to her, that she ended up dropping the camera and breaking it. Embarrassed, Ruth ran home to tell her parents that if a guy named Dick Kyman calls the house, they were to say she no longer lived there. It wasn’t until 27 years later in 1975, when they became reacquainted, laughing over their first encounter. Then in 1978, they were married, where Ruth adopted both of Dick’s children, Holly and David.
After retiring from special education in 1979, Ruth spent her time teaching various forms of art from her studio at the house, while being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Ruth will be sadly missed by her husband, Dick; her daughter Holly (son-in-law, Jarion and grandson, Caden), and son, David (son-in-law Brad).
The family’s only wishes are to send your thoughts and prayers. Services were privately held by the family during shiva.