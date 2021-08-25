Michael Lader, 74, of Ocala, Fla., passed away Aug. 21, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for over 30 years, Michael was born in Cleveland on May 11, 1947. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Michael received a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree in urban education from Miami University and Georgetown University. Michael also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.
Michael was known for living his life to the fullest. He loved scuba diving, ran 30 marathons, climbed Mount Everest twice, loved skiing and riding motorcycles.
Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wendy Lader; brother, Neal (Nadine) Lader; and loving nieces and nephews. He loved and adored his two dogs, Luke and Kyia. He was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn Benchell Lader and Irv Lader.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family requests no visitation due to COVID-19.
Donations in his memory can be made to Florida C.H.A.I.N. (Communities Helping Animals in Need) at