Morris Laderman died at 91 peacefully in his sleep from congestive heart failure.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Madeline Laderman; his daughter, Denice Laderman of Pinehurst, N.C.; son, Bruce Laderman; and his two grand-daughters, Cassidy Laderman and Hailee Laderman. He had two sisters, Miriam Laderman and Sarah Davis, who have both passed.
He is a veteran from the army during the Korean War. He was a member of Park Synagogue for many years. His profession was real estate and property management. He enjoyed tennis and racquetball, especially racquetball playing in many tournaments.
Private family services were held at Bet Olam Cemetery. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.