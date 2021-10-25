Theodore “Ted” Laidman, age 82, of Solon, passed away Oct. 21, 2021. Theodore was born July 11, 1939.
Beloved husband of Evalynne Laidman (nee Press); devoted father of Bradley Laidman, Scott (Robin) Laidman and Tracie (Richard) Sciotti of Olney, Md.; loving grandfather of Richard and Nicole Sciotti, Alexandra and Skylar Laidman; dear brother of the late Barry (Joey) Laidman, Lynn (Richard, deceased) Palin of N.C., and Sharon (Jeff) Fargus of California.
Funeral services were held on Oct. 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights.
Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew Benevolent section) in Solon.
Contributions are suggested to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Laidman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.