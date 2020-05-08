Robert Lancz, age 81, was born May 12, 1938, in Cleveland and passed away May 6, 2020, in Boynton Beach, Fla. Army veteran. Owner of Dunn Hardware in Lyndhurst.
Beloved husband of Lois Lancz (nee Corn); devoted father of Lisa (Michael) Soriano of Sylvania, Cheryl Lancz of Twinsburg and Scott (Karin) Lancz of Long Grove, Ill.; loving grandfather of Blake Lancz; dear brother of Gerald (Sharon) Lancz of Las Vegas.
Private graveside services. A Zoom cast will be at 11 a.m. May 10 at bit.ly/3bfAEGX. For call-in participants, visit bit.ly/3bcJsxj to find your local number. Once connected, input 817 4793 8694 as the meeting I.D. and 806379 as the password.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Lancz family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 800-448-2210.