Jack Landskroner, beloved husband and soulmate of Heather Ann (nee Kerns). Cherished father of Emma Ann, Zoe McKenzie, Marlie Kerns and Jace Ethan Landskroner. Dear brother of Kathy (Keith) Gibson, Lynn J. Knickerbocker and the late Leigh Landskroner. Treasured brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. Adored son-in-law of Paulette and James Kerns. Devoted son of Florence and the late Lawrence Landskroner. An admired loyal friend to many.
A celebration of life will be held, place and date to be announced. For information, refer to bkbmc.com.
The family requests those who wish to express their condolences to consider making a donation to the Neuroendocrine Tumors Research at UH, under the directorship of Dr. Amr Mohomad, M.D; c/o Jessica Malone, Senior Development Officer, 11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106; or The Landskroner Foundation for Children, 23240 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 600 Beachwood, OH 44122.