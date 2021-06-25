He could disarm you with just his smile. He once had an awkward moment, just to see how it felt. In his past life, he was himself. If opportunity knocked, and he was not home, opportunity would wait. He had inside jokes with complete strangers. People hung on to his every word, even the prepositions. He was ... the most interesting man in the world ... Jack Landskroner.
Jack, known to many as “Happy Jack," “Jackie,” or “Just Jack,” passed away peacefully on June 19 surrounded by “all that he needs,” as he would say. Jack was a formidable foe for “small cell, poorly differentiated, neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer”; an uncommon disease as rare as the man himself. Jack Landskroner always endeavored to chase the dreams that filled his heart and enriched his soul. That endeavor did not end with his diagnosis.
In Jack’s early years, you could find him sailing on Lake Erie, wrestling for University School and training his beloved bear. Jack was an engineer of fun, a curator of curiosity and an authentic adventurer. As a child, he would spend hours crafting movies pertaining to large bugs and Matchbook cars. True independent film works of art. His childhood well prepared him for his later life as parent, excelling at helping to build toy rockets, editing his daughters’ papers, rocking and rolling, finishing the leftovers, never losing a game of backgammon, and picking out the most perfect movie. A well-known instigator, he would stir up trouble if it meant it would provide even an ounce of fun. Masterful at wiggling his way out of any punishment he joined the University Schools disciplinary board to ensure that any time he caused trouble, he could dictate his own fate. He knew how to work the system, showing even in his early years the promise of being a successful lawyer. Wherever Jack went, fun always followed. His mischievous demeanor resulted in many wild nights and once in a lifetime adventures. In short, in the 53 years Jack had on earth, he managed to fit in lifetimes of fun.
One cannot write the obituary of this amazing man without talking about the love of his life. Seeing Heather in downtown Cleveland 25 years ago, Jack followed her into a bar and, with his mischievous smile and a magic trick, sealed the deal. A future date was made. A persistent man (one Heather assumed had a girlfriend in every city in the United States), this led to three-hour-long talks on the phone every night and a moment of enlightenment one special date night in Columbus. They were beshert. Marriage bliss soon followed along with a captivating brood of four children.
Attending Boston University, Jack took Boston by storm with his Midwest charm, easy smile, and striking confidence, quickly gathering friends by the bushel. Upon graduation, he started on his path of becoming a personal injury lawyer by attending the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Soon after graduation and passing the bar, he joined the Landskroner Law Firm, working toward learning his craft and realizing his passion for helping people. Along the way, Jack’s ability to relate to people, his work ethic and his aptitude for managing led to him taking on the responsibility of guiding the firm. Eventually, he and his good friend, Paul Grieco, decided to strike out on their own, forming Landskroner Grieco. Landskroner Grieco quickly found its niche, counting its success not in dollar signs, but in the number of people they were able to help. Landskroner Grieco eventually became Landskroner Grieco Merriman, enjoying a nationwide reputation for excellence in advocacy.
During his years with the firm, those cases he truly enjoyed, those cases that he truly poured his heart into, were those involving children. Any time there was a case where the system was hurting kids, he took the system on. And won. It was those cases where Jack’s eyes lit up and he reveled in the challenge.
Kids have always been a guiding light in Jack’s life. Early on in his career, Jack realized that he wanted and needed to do more for at risk kids. Together with his wife, Heather, they formed the Landskroner Foundation for Children with the intent of helping those kids. Jack mentored many young men, providing insight and advice that those men appreciate even today.
Jack was also a huge advocate of gun locks, writing more than one article concerning the devastation to families of children killed or hurt by unsecured guns. Jack and Heather, through The Landskroner Foundation for Children, have sponsored many “gun lock giveaways” at scheduled events. Even today, The Landskroner Foundation for Children continues its work providing gun locks free of charge at its “gun lock giveaway” events. Not to mention providing toys and books to those children in need through the Westside Catholic Charities.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Heather Landskroner, of 23 years, and their four children, Emma, Zoe, Marlie and Jace Landskroner. Jack was the dear brother of Kathy Gibson, Lynn Knickerbocker and the late Leigh Landskroner. He was a treasured brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin. Jack was an adored son-in-law of Paulette and James Kerns and a devoted son of Florence and late Lawrence Landskroner.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 27 at 4 p.m. at the University School, Hunting Valley Campus. 2785 SOM Center Rd. Hunting Valley, OH. 44022. Please join the family for a celebration of life service and reception beginning at 4 p.m. It is our hope to host the ceremony outdoors if weather permits, if not, the service will be held indoors and masks are optional for vaccinated guests. Information can be found at bit.ly/ForeverandAlwaysJack. View the ceremony virtually at livestream.com/accounts/368712/events/9731431.
Contributions can be made to Neuroendocrine Tumors Research at UH, under the direction of Dr. Amr Mohamed; c/o Jessica Malone, senior development officer: 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH. 44106 or the Landskroner Foundation for Children; 23240 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 600, Beachwood, OH. 44122.