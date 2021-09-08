Alan Richard Landy, born Nov. 10, 1927, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021 at 93 years young. A native Clevelander, his parents were the late Samuel and Ethel Landy. He was the younger brother to sister Audrey (deceased).
His cherished wife of 49 years, Ina Barkan Landy, predeceased him in 2001. He is survived by his three children, Pamela Landy, Dr. Lisa Landy (Dr. Jose Gonzalez) and Michael (Edie) Landy each of whom consider him to have been their best friend and confidante. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews Robin and Raymond; Steven, Neal and Billy (deceased); and Debbie, Paula, Elizabeth and Denny (deceased). He was a father figure to Cuca (Michael) Bloom who he welcomed as an exchange student in 1972, and she and her family became a permanent part of his world.
Alan graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1945, lettering in football, basketball and baseball; and retaining childhood friendships that would last a lifetime. He was proud to tell you that he valued and maintained connections with people that began when he was 5 years old.
He started Ohio University at age 17, the youngest player ever to serve as a quarterback for the Bobcats football team. After one year at Ohio U. he joined the U.S. Army, in the last group considered to be WWII veterans. Stationed at Fort Sam Houston, he trained as an Army Medic but spent much of his time in the service traveling 50,000 miles by bus around the country as a player for U.S. Army football and basketball teams. In these games, he had the experience of playing with and against players who would eventually become “Hall of Famers” in their sport.
In 1948, upon honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he returned to Ohio University to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in business. That year, he met the love of his life, Ina Barkan. While he was president of his fraternity and she president of her sorority, they were pinned and serenaded in a romantic ceremony, and later married on June 15, 1952.
After graduating from Ohio University in 1951, and a brief stint as an accountant, Alan decided that he wanted to start a business. In 1952, Galco Sales Co. was established as an innovative mail order business. It later expanded into retail as Galco Army-Navy Store. Alan worked hard to build the business, and instilled a work ethic in his children by example. His son, Michael, joined him at Galco after college, and currently runs the business which is approaching its 70th anniversary. Over the years, Alan employed many people both young and old, whose respect he earned. Many of the younger employees regarded him as a mentor, and the more mature employees were pleased to be respected and valued.
Moving to Beachwood, Ohio in 1954, Alan and Ina became involved in many aspects of the young community. They were active members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and Beachwood PTA, sponsored and coached Little League teams, and remained ever present in the various facets of their children’s lives. Preferring to travel as a family; there were memorable annual trips to Florida. Education was a priority and they were proud to see their children through colleges and graduate schools. Milestones were celebrated and tragedies endured. Alan was a remarkable son when it came time to care for his parents and his in-laws. He was always there for extended family, and friends when they needed him.
Alan was able to create and maintain a remarkable balance between his work and personal life. Alan’s love of sports, both as a participant and a spectator was evident over the decades. Alan participated in and excelled at various sports throughout his life. At age 5, his father taught him to play golf. Throughout his school years he played baseball, football and basketball. After college, he became an avid bowler and enjoyed golf and softball in the summer months. He began playing tennis at age 40; competing in and winning seniors tournaments, continuing to play into his late 80s.
When it came to spectator sports, Alan was a loyal Cleveland sports fan. He was a Browns season ticket holder since their inception in 1946, and added season tickets to the Indians and Cavaliers over time. He both reveled and suffered through the years with his teams.
Alan’s close family relationships sustained him in his later years. After Ina’s death in 2001, Alan and his adult children spent a lot of time together. This was because they genuinely enjoyed each other’s company, not out of obligation. He spent winters living in his guesthouse in Tucson with his daughter, Lisa and her husband, Jose. In Arizona, he looked forward to Indians Spring Training and rarely missed a University of Arizona Woman’s Softball game. He enjoyed annual trips to Mexico with Pam; summers boating with Pam and Sam in Michigan. He enjoyed coming home to Cleveland for the fall and holiday seasons to spend time with Michael and Edie, attend plays and symphonies, and enjoy special events with friends and family.
Always crystal clear about what was important in life, he maintained a youthful outlook and met each new day with anticipation and a smile. When asked very recently what he wanted for the future, Alan stated decisively, “I’d like to stick around a while longer!”
Blessed with a calming serene disposition, a warm winning smile, and a twinkle in his eyes, he had a lasting impact on all whose paths crossed his. Unassuming in nature, he never realized that he made such a difference in the lives of others.
Alan’s legacy is how he made people feel. May his spirit live on within us.
Visitation will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Vaccinations are masks are required to attend.
Graveside funeral services will take place at noon Sept. 10 at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
Due to the pandemic the family requests no visitation at the residence.
In lieu of visitation, the Landy family is hosting a virtual Celebration of Life/Sharing of Memories from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12.
Please join them at https://us02web.zoom.us/join and enter the Meeting ID 518 424 2908 and passcode 281973. If you have any questions, you may email samuelchowps@gmail.com.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Landy family.