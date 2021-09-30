Renee Lang was the wife of the late Manny Lang; mother of Ron (Barbara) Lang and Carol (Gideon) Loewenstein; grandmother of Aaron Lang, Stephanie Forsythe (Carlos), Shir Beck (Dani), Yaniv (Tirza)Loewenstein and the late Idan Loewenstein; great-grandmother of six: Billie, Tamar, Yaela, Ido, Evyatar and Eli.
Condolences may be sent to: Barbara and Ron Lang, 5158 Gaviota Ave., Encino, CA 91436.
To view the service starting Oct. 2, please go to YouTube and search Renee Lang Funeral Service.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
Donations to: Jewish Family Service Holocaust Survivor Program, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44122 (jfsa-cleveland.org).
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.