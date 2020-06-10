Charlotte Lash, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 31, 2020, in Tampa, Fla., where she lived for many years. She was born in Cleveland to Philip and Hermione Berkowitz on Feb. 6, 1928. She was the youngest of four children including Julia Jean Bandzuch, Jerome Berk and Lillian Beal, all of whom predeceased her. She was married to Richard Lash, her childhood sweetheart, who also predeceased her in 2003. Charlotte is survived by her three sons, David, Dennis and Brian, her loving daughters-in-law, Kim Lash and Janice Lash; her nephews and nieces, Robert Berk, Eileen Beal, Larry Berk, Peter Berk, Nancy Pilchin and David Beal. She had three grandchildren, Sarah, Lisa and Ian (whom she raised as a son), Ian’s wife, Ashley; and three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, London and Levi.
Charlotte was born and raised in Cleveland. She met her husband Richard (Dickie) Lash at Glenville High School. She attended college briefly at The Ohio State University before eloping and settling down to raise her family. Charlotte and Richard lived with her parents on Durant Avenue before moving to Bendemeer Road in Cleveland Heights, where they raised their three sons.
Charlotte was very active in her boys’ lives as a Cub Scout den mother and Little League baseball mom. She made sure that all her sons played musical instruments, went to Hebrew school, had opportunities to play sports, and worked to earn their own money. She drove them everywhere they needed to go in her red Rambler station wagon. When her youngest son, Brian, reached his teen years, Charlotte entered the workforce with Richard at Advance Process Supply Company.
Charlotte enjoyed going on vacations with extended family and friends. Her two favorite past times were gardening and playing mahjong. Charlotte traveled extensively, often with her sister Jean and the husbands. She visited Mallorca, France, Italy, Scandinavia, Czechoslovakia and Australia. When her husband, Richard, was offered employment in England, they moved there for two years and lived in a wonderful home in Surrey. While there, her sons visited. She accompanied Richard on business trips to Berlin, Dublin, Amsterdam and Rome, among other cities.
A grand trip to Israel was planned but then canceled when she hurried back to Cleveland to attend to her grandson, Ian, who had a serious medical condition. From that point forward, Charlotte took over raising him, with the help of Richard and Ian‘s father, Brian. There were times when she joked that her other three boys were practice and that God had saved the best for last.
Charlotte lived the snowbird life traveling between Tampa, Fla., and Beachwood until she and Richard eventually moved permanently to Tampa. When Richard died, she and her sister bought side-by-side condominiums, where she continued to enjoy family, friends, gardening and mahjong. The most important thing to Charlotte was her family. She would sometimes host two separate Thanksgiving dinners to accommodate her extended family in her small condominium.
Charlotte always had a special place in her heart for her daughter-in-law, Kim, and her niece, Eileen, who were both there for her in the good times and also during the last two difficult years when she started to have inevitable health issues. Toward the end she often remarked how glad she was that David, Dennis, and Ian were happily married, and that Brian had a hurricane-proof house.
To say that Charlotte was selfless would be a huge understatement. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.