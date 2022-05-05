Audrey Lashley (nee Potter), beloved wife of the late Irwin; devoted mother of Bonnie (Howard) Potash, Terry (Masha) Lashley and Stacey (Steve) Shore; cherished grandmother of Rebeckah Sandford, Daniel (Olivia) Potash, Dr. Aaron (Elizabeth) Potash, Joshua, Zachary, Isabelle and Samantha Lashley, Nathan, Noah and Eli Shore; loving great-grandmother of Gabriel, Asher, Mila and Omri; dear sister of the following deceased: Margie Neidus and Marvin Potter.
Audrey was born the youngest of three children to Bessie and Harry Potter in Cleveland. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, she met and married Irv Lashley. Together they had three children: Bonnie, Terry and Stacey. While she travelled and visited many places together with her family, she was a proud resident of Cleveland for her entire life.
Throughout her life, Audrey had numerous interests and passions. Among them were volunteering at a variety of local organizations, beatifying her home, and providing the best possible care to her beloved animals. Audrey regretted not attending college at a younger age and, thus was very proud of her personal accomplishment of graduating from Tri-C with an associate degree in the liberal arts while being a grandmother of three. Her favorite activities were walking her dogs and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Services were held May 5 Mount Olive Cemetery (F.C.H.B. section) in Solon.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5 at the home of Terry and Masha Lashley, 1876 Winchester Road in Lyndhurst.
Contributions are suggested to Maltz Hospice or the charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.