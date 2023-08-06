Rina Lasky Brosse, age 87, of South Euclid, Ohio passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Rina was born in the Bronx, N.Y.
Beloved wife of Richard H. Brosse (deceased); devoted mother of Peter (Tamar) Brosse of Solon and Ronald (Claire) Brosse of Rock Hill, S.C.; loving grandmother of Randall Brosse (Beth Thomason), Brianne Makoski (Sam), Skylar Quattlebaum (Justin), Bailey Cline (Landon), Rebecca Kaufman and great grandmother of Reed, Marley Quattlebaum and Henley Cline. “Many dear and devoted friends with whom I have shared much laughter and tears."
Funeral services for Rina will be held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio 44118 on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at 1 p.m.
To view the service at 1 p.m. on Monday, please go to Rina’s webpage on www.bkbmc.com, navigate to the "Services" section below and click on "JOIN LIVESTREAM."
Burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road, Solon, Ohio 44139.
The family will receive friends at The Brosse Residence, 5211 Cheswick Drive, Solon, Ohio 44139 on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 from 2:30 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Contributions in Rina's memory may be made to American Lung Association for COPD, The International Myeloma Foundation or Providence House.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Brosse family. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.