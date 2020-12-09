On Dec. 3, 2020, Michael R. Latnik suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at age 61. He was the beloved husband of Tina (nee Salvia) Latnik; devoted son of Donald and Roberta (nee Gluchov) Latnik; dear brother of Jackie Crossland (nee Latnik) and Toby (Robert Lawson) Latnik; loving uncle of Robert and Tyler Crossland, Maria, Miranda, Amanda and Connie Salvia; cherished nephew of Lois Latnik and Marc (Sherry) Gluchov.
Mike was a very caring and loving person. He worked in the jewelry industry his entire life beginning at the age of 13 when his grandmother picked him up and together they went to work in the family jewelry store. Over the years, he educated himself not only on the merchandise itself but on the nuances of the gems within the merchandise when he became a registered gemologist. He was great with people and had a loyal customer base who followed him as he moved around the city’s jewelry stores.
Outside of work, Mike loved his family, sports and running 5K races. He was a caring husband and loving son. He was the best brother two sisters could ever have. He loved going to the movies with his nephews and buying gifts for his nieces.
He will be missed.
A private burial was held Dec. 8.