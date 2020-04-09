Jeffrey N. Lavin, 66, of Beachwood passed away March 20, 2020.
Born June 13, 1953, in Columbus to Mary and Lloyd Lavin, Jeffrey graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University and Master of Education degree from John Carroll University.
Jeffrey was an admired teacher in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District. He was also a former union vice president for Local 795, as well as the former director of the Cleveland Heights Teachers Credit Union.
A member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Jeffrey was the ultimate Cleveland sports fan. He was a completely devoted fan and coach for all of his sons’ sports.
Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years, Debbie; sons, Michael (Korynn) of Westlake and Kevin (Catherine) of Medina; grandchildren, Nolan and Blaise Lavin; nephews, Brian and David Lavin; and brothers, Steven (Carol) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Jim (Virginia) of Jacksonville, Fla. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Lloyd.
Graveside services were held March 22 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions in loving memory of Jeffrey can be made to the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village (development@rescuevillage.org).