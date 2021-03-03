Lois Leb (nee Shafron), beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Leb. Loving mother of Gerry Leb (Linda Duffy), Judy Leb (Dan Rapport) and Dr. Robert (Kathy) Leb. Devoted grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of the late Larry (Marilyn) Shafron.
Private family graveside services will be held March 7 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation.
A shiva Zoom will be held at 2 p.m. March 7 at bit.ly/3rrfVJ2; Meeting ID: 731 9896 4680, Passcode: lebfam.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Weils or the Jewish Family Service Association.
Friends are invited to view the service beginning March 8 on YouTube, enter Lois Leb Funeral Service.