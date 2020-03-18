Barbara Lebit (nee Biederman), 81, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Lebit, devoted mother of Lynn Lebit (Jon) Hardacre and Leslie Lebit Brown (Christopher, deceased). Loving grandmother of Riley Edward Hardacre, Evan Elizabeth Hardacre, Gillian Platten Brown and Edward “Ted” Galt Brown. Daughter of the Late Hyman and Sally Biederman. Dear twin sister of Beverly Biederman Gold (Dr. Jay Richard Gold). Beloved sister of Earl (Marianne) Biederman (deceased), and Robert (Joyce) Biederman. Dear aunt of Scott (Leslie) Biederman, Roger (Deborah) Gold, Laura Gold, Brandon (Rachel) Biederman and Hunter (Dana) Biederman.
Barbara graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1956. She then graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in health and physical education. While at Ohio State, she was elected secretary of the junior class and was also elected senior class senator. She was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority and served as its social chairman.
Following her graduation from The Ohio State University, Barbara taught physical education on a teaching fellowship at Case Western Reserve University, where she received her master’s degree in education. She taught health and physical education at Shaker Heights High School. Shaker always held a special place in her heart, and she served as chair of her reunion committee for many, many years, always successful in finding classmates and achieving wonderful attendance. While teaching at Shaker, she was elected treasurer of the Cleveland Woman’s Physical Education Teacher’s Association. Barbara also served as the president of the United Order of True Sisters’ Cleveland Chapter. She was a former board member of the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland and was responsible for many decorations and centerpieces at council events over the years. This was a favorite creative outlet of hers.
Barbara was also a long-term ovarian cancer survivor and grateful for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Steven Waggoner and the team at Seidman Cancer Center for giving her many cancer-free years of good health following a difficult diagnosis and treatment in 2011.
Barbara loved the game of golf and won the Hawthorne Valley Women’s Golf Club Championship in 1986. She served as the president of the Hawthorne Valley Golf Club Women’s Association for three years. Barbara also loved antiquing and was a skilled and knowledgeable collector of thimbles, tape measures, sewing kits and egg cups. She spent many weekends traveling to antique shows and flea markets with her sister-in-law Marianne. She also met her sister, Beverly, every Friday for more than 40 years, to have their hair done together by Tommy Svoboda, her dear friend, golf buddy and longtime hairdresser. Barbara was a die-hard Buckeye fan, singing the “Buckeye Battle Cry” while watching football games, and sometimes just because, with family and friends.
In 2013, Barbara moved to The Weils, a Montefiore assisted living community. She thrived there and made many dear friends, both residents and caregivers. She even created an annual co-ed putting tournament, sharing her love of golf with the Weils’ community members. The family is thankful for the care she received from The Weils and Montefiore hospice, and especially from her longtime caregiver, Brenda.
Donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to the Seidman Cancer Center at uhgiving.org or University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Institutional Relations & Development, PO Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101, or by phone at 216-983-2200; or the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, or 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family will have a private burial.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.