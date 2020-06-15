Ester Lebovitz (nee Festinger), a Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife of the late Herman. Loving mother of Arye (Rochelle Gottlieb) Lebowitz and Jacob (Elaine) Lebowitz. Loving daughter-in-law Barbara Mae (deceased). Devoted grandmother of Becky (Jeffrey) Feld, Allison (Jonathan) Elkoubi and Beth (Steven Acker) Lebowitz. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Jared and Evan Feld, and Caleb, Adalyn and Judah Elkoubi.
Graveside services will be held June 15 at the Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation. Viewing of service can be seen on beginning June 16 at YouTube, search Ester Lebovitz.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association, (attn: Development Department), 29125 Chagrin Blvd. Pepper Pike, OH 44124, or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.