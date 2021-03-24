Joseph Louis Lebovitz, M.D., July 16, 1927, to March 20, 2021.
Born in Cleveland, to Isaiah and Celia Lebovitz (Levy), Joe was a soft-spoken, gentle, loving soul, generally the smartest person in the room, modest and understated, with a very steady focus on what was just and what was good.
Joe met his wife and best friend, Barbara Swack, at age 16 at a Habonim meeting and fell madly in love. They were a perfect compliment – she was outgoing and friendly and he adored her from the moment he met her. They wed at age 21 and were married for over 71 years until Barbara passed away in 2019. He received his B.S. and M.D. from (Case) Western Reserve University and served in the US Navy at the end of WWII as an information officer.
After Joe finished medical school, specializing in pediatrics, Joe and Barbara moved to California, raising their three daughters in Whittier, where they were original members of the first Reconstructionist Havurah in America, supporting a loving and open idea and application of Judaism. Joe was dedicated to volunteering and helping others and always stayed actively involved with Jewish organizations: he was President of his synagogue Whittier Beth Shalom three times, Vice President of Western Region United Synagogue and editor of their newsletter for many years, as well as Clinical Professor at County USC Medical School for over 30 years.
In Whittier, Barbara & Joe were leaders of their community and always brought people together and made them feel welcome, whether it was by offering a seat at their Shabbat dinner table or through starting a Jewish singles group for young people to meet, which resulted in at least 10 successful marriages. Together they dedicated their lives to their family, the community, and giving back to those less fortunate.
Education was an important part of Joe’s life and he was always eager to learn and teach, especially when it came to keeping up with new technology and advancements in the world. He was a student of Jewish history and Jewish thought and led many Jewish philosophy classes over the years. In their retirement years, Joe and Barbara moved to Mission Viejo where they volunteered at their beloved Heritage Pointe for over
30 years, and where they moved in 2019.
One of four children, Joe was predeceased by his older brother, Baseball Hall of Fame-inducted sportswriter Hal Lebovitz, and sisters Florence Green and Miriam Staub.
Joe is survived by his loving daughters Mary Rubenstein of Newport Beach, Beth (& Marsh) Ramraz of Herzliya, Israel, and Amy (& George) Roland of Beverly Hills; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Passover was not to be missed if Joe was leading the seder – we will always remember the passion of his thundering vocals during the choruses of “Go Down Moses.”
He leaves a legacy of how to be a caring and righteous person, and yet he was so humble. Joe’s biggest wish was always for world peace, and he acted on that hope by bringing kindness, intelligence and a wonderful sense of humor wherever he went, leaving each place more peaceful than he found it. As he wrote, “Each of us can be a shrine of holiness that can add to the making of a better world.”
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in his memory to Planned Parenthood or otherwise to the Reconstructionist Temple Kehillat Israel – Joe was a progressive forward thinker, and, as a pediatrician, believed strongly in Planned Parenthood in that they help educate young women about their bodies and provide care when patients cannot afford to pay. He was our whole reference desk, where we turned for guidance, stability, compassion, and kindness, and he will be sorely missed.