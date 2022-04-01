Melvin Lebowitz, beloved brother of Gail Lebowitz; loving uncle of Adrienne (Steve) Warren, Gerilyn Flaxman and Alan Flaxman and the great-uncle of Natalie Warren and Sydney Warren.
Melvin was the cherished son of the late Mildred and Louis Lebowitz. Mel was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army, serving our country with years of dedicated service.
Services will be held noon April 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at noon April 3 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Melvin Lebowitz, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, N.Y. 10120.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.