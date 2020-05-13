Warren H. Ledsky, 77, of Russell, passed away April 19, 2020, in Russell Township. He was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
Born to Benjamin and Sylvia Ledsky on Nov. 16, 1942, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, Warren graduated from Cleveland Heights High School class of 1961, and went on to attend Cuyahoga Community College, where he received an associate degree, and went on to attend Bowling Green State University.
Warren was an insurance agent and owned his own agency. A member of the Rolls-Royce Owners Club, Warren loved the Cleveland Orchestra, the Cleveland Museum of Art and all things cars. He also loved sending time with his granddaughters, Rachael and Allison Ledsky.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 55 years and high school sweetheart, Sara (nee Starman); son, Benjamin (Jill) Ledsky of Mayfield Heights; and granddaughters, Rachael and Allison Ledsky. He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Sylvia, and brother, Charles of Phoenix.
Graveside services were held April 24 at Zion Memorial Park.
Donations in loving memory of Warren can be made to Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village or the Birthright Israel Foundation.