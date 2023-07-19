Dennis H. Leebow passed away July 12, 2023.
Loving father of Jonathan (Erin), Eric, Matthew (Jenna) and Todd (Shelly) Leebow. Devoted “Papa D” to Maximilian, Isabelle, Maya, Olivia, Alexander, Lincoln, Jade, Wyatt and Miles, and step-grandfather to Justice and Natalia. Beloved son of the late Albert and Joan Leebow and step-son of Dorothy and Alice Leebow. Dear brother of Steven (Roberta) and Kenneth (Denice) Leebow. First wife Barbara Kupps (Larry) and daughter Joni. Loved by countless friends.
Born on Dec. 18, 1950, in East Rockaway, N.Y., grew up in West Orange, N.J., relocated to Cleveland and enjoyed his most recent years in Miami Beach, Fla. A proud graduate of THE Ohio State University, Dennis created Majestic Steel in 1979 with a focused vision, giant heart, brilliant mind and tenacious spirit. He truly achieved the American dream.
Over the years, as president and CEO of Majestic Steel USA, he meticulously built the family business to be a leader in the steel industry with unmatched passion, dedication and love. Dennis loved each member of the Majestic family with his whole heart as well as every customer and industry colleague. He truly created a “Majestic” experience for all.
Dennis was known for his big personality, selfless nature and amazing storytelling. Above all else he loved his family unconditionally. He was truly a force, always drawn to sunshine, the beach and ocean. Most that knew him, knew him as a sports fanatic who loved his Cavs, Indians (Guardians), Browns and Buckeyes.
Private services will be held.
For those interested in visiting with the family, a celebration of Llfe will take place from noon to 4 p.m. July 22. For additional details, please email leebow@majesticsteel.com.
Friends who wish may make a contribution in his memory to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.