Marlene Leeds (nee Schwartz), dearly beloved wife of Jerry, passed away March 25, 2023.
Devoted mother of Jennifer Leeds and Karen Leeds; cherished grandmother of Tyler Greene; dear sister of Paula (Steve) Altherr; dear sister-in-law of Barbara (Eddy) Levine; loving aunt of Mark Altherr, Jason (Kristy) Altherr, Peter (Kathryn) Bern and Brian (Adina) Bern. Cherished daughter of the late Monroe and Evelyn Schwartz and loving daughter-in-law of the late Daniel and Adelle Leeds.
Marlene spent over 51 years with the love of her life after meeting in high school through a BBG/AZA event. She raised two beautiful daughters and spared no expense in providing love, guidance and support to them throughout her life. Her heart expanded even more when she became a grandmother and could devote her days to taking care of him.
Marlene was a talented artist. She spent years designing and sewing her own clothing in high school. She continued her artistic passion in her career working with local pottery, jewelry and textile artists.
Marlene loved cooking and entertaining friends and family. She devoted her life to her family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the services, visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3OTg3MjkwMjI0MzAxNyZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 4:30 p.m., and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 28, and from 1 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 29 at the home, 310 Cobblestone Drive in Mayfield Heights. Contributions are suggested to apbdrf.org (Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease Research Foundation), 2257 East 63rd Street Brooklyn, NY 11234.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.