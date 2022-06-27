Alice Shaw Lefkowich, died on June 26, 2022 after a life full of love, beauty, laughter, and celebration. She was born Feb. 25, 1925, in Cleveland, daughter of Helen and Milton Shaw and wife of movie theater entrepreneur and real estate developer, Bertram H. Lefkowich. She was 97.
Alice grew up in Cleveland and was at the center of the cultural, artistic, and social world of the City. She founded Alice Shaw Interiors, creating beautiful homes for her family and friends. She was actively involved with the Cleveland Art Museum and Print Club, Cleveland Orchestra, and Professionalism in Medicine program at the Cleveland Clinic, including the Celebration of Humanism and Medicine. She was an avid sportswoman - a wonderful golfer and tennis player. She and Bert enjoyed extensive travel with friends and their time at Oakwood Country Club and their property at Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.
She will be remembered for her beauty, humor, creativity and utter enjoyment of a good time.
She was elegant and a force as a friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an inveterate hostess, admired by all who knew her. She loved Cleveland and her activities with friends, family, and in the community. She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Arnold (George Moore); sons, Warren Lefkowich and Rod Jacobson; grandchildren, Hannah (AJ) Howard and John (Cyrena) Arnold; and great-grandchildren, Maybelle, Madaket, Madeline and Noah. Dear sister of the late Janice Shaw.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 30 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at ttti.org, scroll down to live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence until 5 p.m. June 30 at 5150 Three Village Drive in Lyndhurst following services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Professionalism in Medicine Fund at the Cleveland Clinic and the Alice and Bertram Lefkowich Endowment Fund c/o The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.