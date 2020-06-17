Jack Lefton, 72 of Columbus, passed away May 29, 2020.
Born in South Euclid, Jack graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He worked with his father at Lefton’s Delicatessen in University Heights. Jack was also manager and booking agent at Bernie’s Bagels/Distillery Music Club for many years. He was a huge fan of John Coltrane and modern jazz. Jack played sax with many Cleveland and Columbus bands. Jack was also an online movie reviewer, jazz discographer and rare jazz concert music collector. From the 1970s and on, Jack was a well known Columbus High Street fixture, frequenting record stores and music clubs in the OSU vicinity.
Jack is survived by his siblings, Enid (Sally) Lefton of Eugene, Ore., and Michael (Peggy) Lefton of Newbury Township.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Cornelia (Corky) Lefton.