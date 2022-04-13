Michael Robert Lefton, age 67, of Newbury, passed away on March 26, 2022. Michael was born Nov. 6, 1954, in Cleveland.
Michael Robert Lefton was married to his wife Marlene “Peggy” Lefton for 42 precious years. Their beloved son, David Benjamin Lefton, lives in Belleview, KY and works for fifth third bank in Cincinnati. Michael’s parents, Frank and Cornelia “Corky,” and his brother, Jack Lefton, preceded him in death. His sister, Enid Lefton, lives in Oregon.
Michael always considered Peggy’s family his own. He called her parents, Evelyn and Fred Kornreich (deceased), “mom and dad.” Her sister Ann Dee (Alan) Shankman and their daughter, Joanna Shankman, who live in the area are also his family. Her brother Barry (Rosemary) Kornreich, their children Rachel (Justin) Mills, and Sara and Joshua Kornreich are Michael’s family.
Michael worked at Rockwell Automation for 27 years as an electronics technician. Everyone who knew Michael enjoyed his piano playing, singing and beautiful songs he wrote. He had the ability to play anything he heard. He had a great sense of humor and anytime there was a microphone or piano, there was a great performance.
Michael had a strong faith in God and in heaven. It got him through his 3-1/2 year battle with cancer. He was always willing to give of his time, money and his fixing skills to anyone who asked.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Seidman Cancer Center or the Montefiore Maltz Hospice House. Mail can be sent to 14605 Dora Dr., Newbury, OH 44065. Michael will be missed by many.
Funeral services were held March 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. To view a recording of this service, please navigate to youtu.be/eSlrx7NDYjI.
Burial was at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Lefton family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.