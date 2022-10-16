Harry J. Lehman, 87, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022 with his family by his side.
Preceded in death by his parents, H. Jacques and Mildred (Benas), and sisters, Betty (Levy) and Mickey (Friedman), Harry is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Patty (Steele); four children, Sara (Mike) Laskey, Adam (Belinda) Lehman, Matt (Julie) Lehman and Ali (Kevin) Schill; and seven wonderful grandchildren, Murphy Schill, Sam and Carly Lehman, Dahlia and Jessica Lehman, and Jack (Michelle) and Max Laskey.
Harry led a life of distinguished service as an attorney and legislator. After graduating from Amherst College and Harvard Law School and service in the U.S. Army, Harry was an attorney in Cleveland and served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1970-1980, serving as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, where he spearheaded several major pieces of legislation to improve the lives of Ohioans.
Early in his legislative career, Harry was represented by the ACLU as the plaintiff in a landmark First Amendment case at the U.S. Supreme Court, Lehman v. City of Shaker Heights, growing out of the Shaker Rapid Transit’s decision not to accept his political advertisement. (His advertisement read “Harry J. Lehman is old fashioned - about honesty, integrity and good government.”) While Harry lost the case, the decision established significant new precedent regarding First Amendment rights in relation to political speech. Named as the “most effective legislator” by the Columbus Monthly magazine on multiple occasions, Harry was known as one of the most hard-working legislators in Ohio during his time in office, working across the aisle and with colleagues and governors from both parties to advance important legislation. Harry’s friendships formed with other legislators during this period endured throughout his life, as Harry and his former colleagues re-connected through regular luncheons, reunions and at each others’ family celebrations.
After leaving the legislature in 1980, Harry helped found the Jones Day office in Columbus where he was a partner until his retirement. Harry worked diligently for clients across the state and country, guiding them on relevant legislative matters and providing them with trusted advice. He also served on a variety of state boards and commissions, appointed by both Democratic and Republican governors, allowing him to continue to engage in public service. Harry also took pride in sharing his knowledge with students as an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where he taught a class on legislation, and also as a bar examiner for the Ohio Bar Examination. Harry was a mentor to countless lawyers, legislators and politicians throughout Ohio.
While he was known for his boundless curiosity, dry wit, intelligence, warmth, intense work ethic and dedication to his constituents and clients, Harry could also be found with Patty many weekends on the Scarlet or Gray golf courses or at New Albany Country Club. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, with a special fondness for Nantucket and Longboat Key, Fla., where he could relax with a great book (usually history or a biography), catch up on the New York Times (which he would read cover-to-cover) or enjoy a great meal. A lifelong poker player and horse racing aficionado, he loved the process of analyzing each race and placing wagers covering many angles, and also loved his regular poker nights. He even made sure to pass along his passion for poker to his children and grandchildren, through spirited family games on their visits with him. (One of his grandchildren even pursued a stint as a professional poker player.) Harry was famous for his French toast, Reuben sandwiches and sweet potato casserole. He also loved his Tommy’s pizza, stick donuts and Graeter’s ice cream. During retirement, while reading voraciously, tending to his boxwoods and taking in whatever sports events were on television, Harry could always be counted on to clip and send to family and friends articles that might be of interest.
He took great pride and joy in the accomplishments of his children, sons/daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, and treasured the time he was able to spend with them in person and on lengthy catch-up phone calls. Harry’s tradition of service inspired his children across their many professional pursuits in law, business, medicine, and non-profit work, and he always provided them sage advice as they’ve sought to make positive impacts in their communities. Later in life, Harry and Patty also enjoyed many opportunities to see their grandchildren in plays, concerts, sporting events and other celebrations. Over these last two years, Harry’s life was brightened by the arrival of and weekly visits with his youngest grandchild, Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective (mofc.org).
A memorial service for Harry will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. in Columbus, with a graveside service to follow. Email zoom1@epsteinmemorial.com for a link to watch the service.
Arrangements under the direction of Epstein Memorial Chapel.