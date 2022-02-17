Luba R. Lehner, beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Sandra Lehner, Edward (Jennifer) Lehner and Randy (Renanah) Lehner. Devoted grandmother of Jacob, Zachary, Scarlett, Hannah and Lilah.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Due to the pandemic, Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Mazon (mazon.org).
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Luba Lehner, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
If you are unable to view the service at that time, beginning Feb. 19, you may view it on YouTube (under search: enter Luba Lehner Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.