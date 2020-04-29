Arlene Leichtman, 87, of Beachwood, passed peacefully on April 23. Arlene was a graduate of Glenville High School in June 1951. She worked at Jane Addams Vocational High School. She then worked at Dessil Tool, and afterward, became a receptionist at the Beachwood Board of Education. She was also a president of the Taylor Road Synagogue sisterhood.
Arlene was preceded in death by her darling late husband Laszlo Leichtman. She was the loving mother of David (Nancy) Leichtman of Chester Township, Bruce (Joanne) Leichtman of Thompson, Ohio, Robin Leichtman of South Euclid, and Karen Shepherd of Naples, Fla. Loving grandmother of all her darlings, Nicole (Paul) Malanaphy, Kevin (Anala) Leichtman, Lauren (My Shining Star) Shepherd, Logan, Delaney and Rylie Leichtman. Loving great-grandmother of her darlings, Braxton, and Addalyn Malanaphy, and Asher Leichtman.
There will be a private graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery for the immediate family. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be receiving friends for condolences and we thank you in advance for your kind thoughts, prayers and well wishes.
If you wish to honor Arlene’s memory, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org), or Montefiore (montefiore.org/giving).