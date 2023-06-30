leizman, reva

Reva Leizman (nee Bialosky), age 86, of Beachwood was born July 26, 1936 and passed away June 29, 2023.
Beloved wife of Archie Leizman; devoted mother of Daniel (Julie) Leizman of Delray Beach, Fla., Amy (Bruce) Good of Shaker Heights and Jonathan (Michelle) Leizman of Beachwood; loving grandmother of Rachel, Ben and Lauren Leizman, Jacob, Eliana and Max Good, and Amanda, Jeremy, Megan and Matthew Leizman; dear sister of the late Iris Zahler; dearly loved daughter of Ben and Esther Bialosky (both deceased).
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 985 S Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. July 2, please navigate to the services section of Reva’s obituary on bkbmc.com and click on “join livestream.”
The Leizman family will observe shiva at the Four Seasons Apartments Bldg. 3 in the Community Room, 26600 George Zeiger Drive in Beachwood, July 2 following interment until 4:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The family will next observe shiva July 3 and July 4 from 1:30 to 4:40 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Four Seasons Bldg. 2 in the Community Room, 26200 George Zeiger Drive in Beachwood. Minyan services at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Contributions in memory of Reva are suggested to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry or to Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bkbmc.com for the Leizman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.