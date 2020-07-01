Murray Kenneth Lenson, of Beachwood, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020.
He was born on July 24, 1942, and was the beloved son of William and Fanny Lenson (nee Zeldes). He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of almost 54 years Marilyn (nee Goodwin). He is also survived by his loyal and devoted son, Kevin (Heather) and his devoted and caring daughter, Amy (Jason) Prass. He is also a proud papa of his five loving grandchildren: Emma, Owen and Dylan Lenson, and Peyton and Tanner Prass. He is also survived by his sister, Nadine Rachootin and his special cousin, Florence Brofman.
Murray graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, where he played baseball. Thereafter, he was a proud graduate of Miami University, where he was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and was active in the student radio station, where he was a sports announcer.
Murray went onto graduate from the University of Toledo College of Law in 1968.
He joined the law firm of Ulmer & Berne LLP and practiced with that firm for his entire career until retiring in 2012. As an attorney, Murray was well-respected in the field of insurance defense and medical malpractice defense. Murray had an excellent reputation as a litigator, especially in the court room.
Murray was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed watching “Jeopardy” every night. He was known for his sense of humor and his ability to tell jokes. Murray enjoyed going to dinner with family and friends, especially to Chinese restaurants.
After retirement, Murray enjoyed playing racquetball, reading books on American history and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He regularly attended his grandchildren’s sports and musical events.
As most of his colleagues knew, Murray’s favorite historical event was the Alamo. Each year, on March 6, Murray would send an email to his entire firm, colleagues and friends reminding them to “Remember the Alamo.”
Murray’s sense of humor, guidance, companionship, advice for his children, friendship to many and storytelling ability will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
