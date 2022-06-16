Kenneth S. Leon, age 92, of Beachwood, was born Feb. 17, 1930, and passed away on June 15, 2022.
Beloved husband of Helen Ann Leon (nee Fliegal); devoted father of Heidi (Robert) Barna of Chagrin Falls and Michael (Mary Anne) Leon of Willoughby; loving grandfather of Heather Barna, Lauren Barna, Molly (Joe) Romanowski, Joshua (Austin Hart) Leon and Kelly Leon; cherished great-grandfather of Sage and Sequoia; dear brother of Eunice Brodsky and James Leon (both deceased).
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. June 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
The family will receive friends following services until 6 p.m. at the residence of Michael and Mary Anne Leon, 5715 Deer Creek Drive in Willoughby.
Contributions in memory of Kenneth are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland (jewishcleveland.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Leon family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.