Leonard Davis passed away Jan. 27, 2021, the denouement of a remarkable and vibrant life dedicated to serving as a voice to those without, tirelessly raising up his community, and indelibly marked by his relentless and unflagging love and support for his family, friends and the City of Cleveland.
The Pepper Pike resident was 88 and died of COVID-19.
A mischievous raconteur, a proud socialist and a dedicated civil rights advocate, Len lived his faith and values through everything he did. Using his experiences growing up in Depression-era Cleveland as a guidepost, he spent his life nurturing and improving the lives of those around him. At turns a pharmacist, lawyer, U.S. Army veteran, city councilor, sailor and merry prankster, Len was always centered by his unapologetically deep love for those in his life, a sharp wit and an unquenchable well of optimism.
Affectionately known by a host of monikers – “Daddy,” “Papa,” “Uncle Len,” “Fats,” “Mr. Davis” or “Leonard” (when he was in the occasional hot water) – Len carved out a life centered on belief. He believed in Cleveland, in valuing and understanding its past and celebrating its return to vibrancy. He believed in redemption and had an unassailable faith in the value and potential of his fellow man. He served as a friend, mentor and counselor to countless others, working for more than three decades as an AA counselor and more than 50 years as a volunteer at the Cleveland Legal Aid Society.
And he unwaveringly believed in the Cleveland Browns, both their potential and their fallibility. From attending the Browns’ first-ever home game (a win) in 1946 to countless visits to the Cleveland Stadium, Len was unrivaled in his optimism that next season would be the Browns’ time to shine. Thankfully, he was also a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Born in 1932 to Max and Frieda Davis, Len, a first-generation American, attended Glenville High School, where he played football and trumpet before graduating in 1949. He earned his pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University, then served two years in the U.S. Army, followed by a successful stint co-owning and operating Leader Drug, which at the time was the largest independently-owned drugstore in Ohio.
After earning his law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Len embarked on a successful legal and political career focused on providing a powerful voice to those who might not have one. An unabashed liberal, he gratefully served the citizens of University Heights for 16 years on city council. As a lawyer specializing in medical malpractice, he advocated tirelessly on behalf of his clients and challenged those institutions trying to avoid accountability.
Len was also deeply committed to his community. He was a founding member of Temple Emanu El, and an active participant in a number of local civic organizations.
His hobbies were as diverse as his resume. A consummate storyteller, Len would catapult into tales of his childhood to the rapt attention of those present. A prolific writer of letters to the editor about the failure of the ideals of the modern Republican Party, he reveled in the sturm und drang of modern politics, poring over the news and unashamedly sending his top stories of the day to friends and family. An inability to swim did little to diminish his love of the water, leading to years of sailing Lake Erie and the Caribbean and riding his jet ski at Lake Chautauqua.
Len’s memory will be carried forward by an extensive group of family and friends who celebrate his wonderful life. He was the beloved husband of Susan; the treasured father of Cathy Daniel (Moshe), Sally Shore (Craig), Cheryl (Jon Wise), Amy Davis, Doug Hardman (Julia Kipnis) and Geoff Hardman (Jenika Gonzales); the adored grandfather of Lauren Bloomberg (Michael Crittenden), Allison Kottler (Adam), Connor Shore (Irene Wang) Leah, Sarah, and Rachel Karns, Garrett and Oliver Hardman, Sasha and Jonah Lieb, Marc (Kathryn), David (Sara Grigera), Jonny Wise and Gamze Konal (Gurkan Bebek).
Great-grandfather of Asher Crittenden, Winter, Oliver, and Ireland Wise, and Nora and Arun Bebek; the beloved brother of Ken (Carol); former husband of Jean Davis; brother-in-law of David Arnold (Joni); cherished uncle of Aaron Davis (Holly Seltzer) and Brad Davis, Ken (Cheryl) and Jon (LeAnne) Arnold.
The family requests with appreciation that donations be directed to the Max and Frieda Davis Tikkun Ha’Olam Fund at Temple Emanu El (teecleve.org).