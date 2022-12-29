Heinz “Henry” York Leopold, age 95 of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Pompano Beach, Fla., born on April 4, 1927, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce R. Leopold. Dear father of Ronni Elise (Daniel) Ducoff and Wendy Diane Leopold. Loving grandfather of Benjamin Joshua Ducoff, Jeremy Isaac Ducoff and Samuel Aaron Ducoff. Devoted brother of the late G. Vernon (Shirley) Leopold. Brother-in-law of Paul (Marcia) Himelhoch. Adoring uncle of Susan (Jonathan) Fleischer, David (Daurielle) Leopold, Sara (Mitch) Spinnell, Elisa (Yuval) Moed, Howard (Wendy) Himelhoch, Scott (Luz) Himelhoch and Marc (the late Missy) Himelhoch and all of their children. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends, including his devoted caregivers Jon, Karen, Mary, Emickie and Erin.
Born in Frankfurt to a middle class German-Jewish family, Henry moved to Düsseldorf as a baby and spent the first 11 years of his life there. His father, Joachim Leopold, was a highly decorated fighter pilot for the German Luftwaffe during World War I, and, after being shot down in battle, was held in France as a P.O.W. After the Nazis came to power and the Nuremberg Laws barred Jewish students from attending public school, Henry transferred to the Düsseldorf Jewish School where he took art classes from the renowned artist Julo Levin, who encouraged him to paint as he felt. His works survived the war and are now part of the collection The Art of the Jewish Children, on permanent display at the Düsseldorf City Museum.
Henry and his family immigrated to the United States in 1938, landing first in New York City and eventually settling in Detroit, which became his home. A graduate of Cass Technical High School, Henry served in the Air Force during World War II as a translator. Upon his discharge, he returned to Detroit where he met his beloved wife, the late Joyce Leopold (nee Himelhoch), whom he was married to for 66 years. They had two children together, Wendy Leopold of Higgins Lake, Mich., and Ronni (Daniel) Ducoff of Beachwood.
Henry had a long and storied career. Knowing from a young age that he wanted to be in business, Henry was the owner and president of Display Creations, Inc., which he ran together with Joyce. Henry was well known within the display industry for his creativity, resourcefulness and charm, in addition to his generosity, which is how his employees remember him. Display Creations was incredibly popular for their Christmas displays and merchandise, which Henry and Joyce sourced directly from Germany and Italy, where they traveled often to do their buying. The legacy of Display Creations lives on through Display Group, a company founded by Henry’s nephew and former employee, which has since gone on to design and construct sets for film productions and the NFL Draft, as well as countless other high-profile events. In the early 90s,
Henry and Joyce came out of retirement to start a boutique travel agency, Enjoy Travel (a portmanteau of Henry & Joyce), where they turned decades of amassed knowledge gained while traveling for business into a profitable enterprise for those looking to vacation off the beaten path. This is also where Henry developed his signature sign-off: Enjoy!, which played on his answering machine for over 30 years.
Philanthropic in spirit and always active in the Jewish community, Henry served as president of the Detroit Hebrew Free Loan Association and founded the International Hebrew Free Loan Association. Never losing his immigrant identity, Henry’s mission was to help newcomers to the United States have a shot at the American Dream.
Throughout his life, Henry put his family first. While unable to go to college himself, Henry worked to put his brother Vern through Harvard Law School and took care of his parents as well as his in-laws through their advanced age. Henry was a devoted father and cherished “Poppa” to his three grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel and Jeremy, who became his world.
Henry had a zest for life that was unmatched. Despite his advanced age and declining health, he constantly made trips to New York and Cleveland to visit his family, always determined to have a good time. He had an incredibly strong moral compass and guided his children and grandchildren through both hardships and milestones. He was famous for his line “you don’t do that,” which he often remarked whenever someone made the wrong decision.
