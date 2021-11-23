Harry H. Lerer, born in 1948 in a small town outside of Rome, Italy passed away on Nov. 13,2021. Cherished son of the late Abram and Anna Lerer, both of whom were Holocaust survivors.
Beloved brother of Leah (Lee) Lerer and the late Louis and Morry Lerer. Dearest uncle to Jason, Matt and Kaitlyn.
Harry was a member of the United Steelworkers and later on in life, he worked on various ships sailing the Great Lakes.
In his retirement years he enjoyed landscaping, nature walks and he frequently visited many animal shelters all around Cleveland.
Donations can be made to Jewish National Fund, The Gathering Place, Northeast Ohio SPCA or to a charity of your choice.