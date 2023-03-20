Edward Lerman, beloved husband of Joyce (Decker) for 52 years, passed away March 19, 2023.
Loving father of Martin (Rachael), Michael (Hillary Mullowney) and David (Natalie). Devoted grandfather of Shoshana, Leah, Alexis, Reid, Chase and Finn. Dear brother of Harriet Sustin. Cherished son of the late Isabella and Irving Lerman.
Ed was born in Carlsbad, Czechoslovakia, on Nov. 15, 1946, and then moved to Israel, then Canada before arriving in Cleveland in 1955.
Ed was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, class of January 1966 and earned a degree in business administration from Kent State University.
In 1966, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an aircraft engineer specializing in hydraulics working mainly on the Lockheed C-130 Hercules and was honorably discharged in 1970.
After his service to our country, he spent his career of 23 years with Medical Mutual specializing in finance. On top of his full-time career, he enjoyed ushering and working security for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and multiple other concerts and events.
His hobbies included gardening, softball, racquetball, watching baseball and his most favorite thing – spending time with family and grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery at 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 22, noon to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. March 23, from noon to 4 p.m. March 24 and from noon to 5 p.m. March 26 at the residence at 31099 Pinetree Road in Pepper Pike.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the National Kidney Foundation (supportkidney.org) or Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 2 p.m. March 22 by going to bkbmc.com, selecting Edward Lerman’s obituary and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.