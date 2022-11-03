Dr. Allan N. Lerner, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams), passed away Nov. 2, 2022.
Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey Lampl (Steven Taswell) and Cathleen Lampl (Keith Paul). Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner, and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen. Cherished son of the late Pearl and Meyer Lerner.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 8 p.m. at the residence, 2955 Glengary Road in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, the Gathering Place or Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 by visiting ttti.org, select live stream, chapel service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.