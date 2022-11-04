Dr. Allan N. Lerner died Nov. 2. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Williams). Loving father of Carey (Keith) Teicher, David (Rachel) Lerner, Joey (Steven Taswell) Lampl and Cathy (Keith Paul) Lampl. Devoted grandfather of Jacob Taswell, Ethan Taswell, Jackson Lerner, Connor Paul and the late Brooks Paul. Dear brother of the late Dr. Phillip (Ronnie) Lerner and brother-in-law of Eileen Knavel and the late Wendy Cohen.
Allan loved working as an interventional radiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital. He cared passionately about his patients, the residents he trained, and deeply valued the expertise of technicians and staff. Upon retirement, he continued his concern for cancer patients by joining the Board of The Gathering Place and maintained friendships with many who had worked with him.
Most of all, he cherished friends and family, taking delight in his grandchildren as they grew into adults. During his illness he was constantly surrounded and cared for by his children and their spouses.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at The Temple-Tifereth Israel 26000 Shaker Blvd. Beachwood. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Following services and interment, family will receive friends at the residence 2955 Glengary Roa, Shaker Heights, until 8 p.m. Friends who wish may contribute to The Mt. Sinai Foundation, The Gathering Place, or Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. by going to ttti.org, select live stream, chapel service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.